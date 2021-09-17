UN says world on pathway to 2.7C of warming despite Paris targets

Published 18:41 on September 17, 2021

Global GHG emissions will be 16% higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 - levels aligned to 2.7C of warming - even if all nationally-determined contributions (NDCs) submitted under the Paris Agreement are fully achieved, according to a UN updated NDC synthesis report released Friday.