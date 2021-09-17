Climate Talks > UN says world on pathway to 2.7C of warming despite Paris targets

UN says world on pathway to 2.7C of warming despite Paris targets

Published 18:41 on September 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:41 on September 17, 2021  /  Climate Talks, International  /  No Comments

Global GHG emissions will be 16% higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 - levels aligned to 2.7C of warming - even if all nationally-determined contributions (NDCs) submitted under the Paris Agreement are fully achieved, according to a UN updated NDC synthesis report released Friday.

Global GHG emissions will be 16% higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 – levels aligned to 2.7C of warming – even if all nationally-determined contributions (NDCs) submitted under the Paris Agreement are fully achieved, according to a UN updated NDC synthesis report released Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software