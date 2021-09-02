Americas > NA Markets: CCAs rise week-on-week during volatile post-auction stretch, RGGI rises ahead of Q3 sale

NA Markets: CCAs rise week-on-week during volatile post-auction stretch, RGGI rises ahead of Q3 sale

Published 22:33 on September 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:33 on September 2, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) rose week-on-week after seeing significant volatility over the five-day period following the August quarterly sale, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) edged up slightly ahead of the Q3 auction next week.

