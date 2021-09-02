The Pennsylvania House Environmental and Energy Committee voted Thursday to disapprove of the final RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation, with the GOP-led effort coming in direct response to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission’s (IRRC) recent approval.
GOP-led Pennsylvania House committee passes resolution disapproving of RGGI regulation
