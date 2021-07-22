UK utility SSE sees power output fall 10% in Q2
Published 18:08 on July 22, 2021 / Last updated at 18:08 on July 22, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
UK utility SSE saw its power output drop 10.4% year-on-year in Q2 as calmer, drier conditions curbed renewables while gas generation fell mainly on lower plant availability, the company said on Thursday.
UK utility SSE saw its power output drop 10.4% year-on-year in Q2 as calmer, drier conditions curbed renewables while gas generation fell mainly on lower plant availability, the company said on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.