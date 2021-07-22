EU’s carbon border levy to affect closest neighbours more than global players, experts say
Published 17:51 on July 22, 2021 / Last updated at 17:51 on July 22, 2021 / Africa, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, South Korea, Switzerland / No Comments
The EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism will likely affect its closest neighbours much more than global trade partners, experts believe, despite an increasing number of countries across the globe expressing concerns over the 27-nation bloc’s plans.
The EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism will likely affect its closest neighbours much more than global trade partners, experts believe, despite an increasing number of countries across the globe expressing concerns over the 27-nation bloc’s plans.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.