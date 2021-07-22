Guangdong ETS reports 100% compliance for 2020 as power plants exit scheme
Published 11:15 on July 22, 2021 / Last updated at 11:15 on July 22, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
All 245 companies covered by China’s biggest pilot emissions trading scheme surrendered permits in time this week to meet their 2020 obligations, marking the end of the last compliance cycle before coal-fired power plants accounting for around 40% of the scheme’s emissions transition to the national market.
