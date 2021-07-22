EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs slide to 7-week low amid pre-holiday “de-risking”

Euro Markets: EUAs slide to 7-week low amid pre-holiday “de-risking”

Published 18:27 on July 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:44 on July 22, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs fell to their lowest in nearly seven weeks as traders cut long positions ahead of the holidays season, outpacing declines in energy markets as de-risking took centre stage. 

EUAs fell to their lowest in nearly seven weeks as traders cut long positions ahead of the holidays season, outpacing declines in energy markets as de-risking took centre stage.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software