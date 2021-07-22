NA Markets: CCA prices retrace further despite influx of V20 buying, RGGI stagnates on low demand

Published 22:44 on July 22, 2021

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices this week declined despite a surge in transacted volume, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values edged down slightly across the week with limited buying interest.