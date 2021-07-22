Quebec rejects LNG project over potential GHG impacts
Published 15:49 on July 22, 2021 / Last updated at 15:49 on July 22, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The Quebec government declined to authorise a proposed natural gas liquefication facility on Wednesday due to concerns that the project would not lead to a net reduction in global emissions.
