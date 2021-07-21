LCFS Market: California prices bounce back from 2.5-mth low as offers rise

Published 22:31 on July 21, 2021 / Last updated at 22:33 on July 21, 2021

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values lifted off recent lows this week, though market participants reported large offers were backing up in light of the uptick.