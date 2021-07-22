California natural gas generation rises in 2020 as power demand slumps
Published 22:52 on July 22, 2021 / Last updated at 22:52 on July 22, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California electricity consumption declined to a near-term low in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but natural gas-fired generation still increased over the past year due to a drop in hydroelectric capacity, according to state figures.
California electricity consumption declined to a near-term low in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but natural gas-fired generation still increased over the past year due to a drop in hydroelectric capacity, according to state figures.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.