California natural gas generation rises in 2020 as power demand slumps

July 22, 2021

California electricity consumption declined to a near-term low in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but natural gas-fired generation still increased over the past year due to a drop in hydroelectric capacity, according to state figures.