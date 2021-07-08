Voluntary offset taskforce loosens plans for governance board membership, raising conflict of interest concerns

Published 13:57 on July 8, 2021 / Last updated at 14:08 on July 8, 2021

The private sector Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) largely kept intact its plan to ramp up offset trade in final recommendations released Thursday, although the proposed governance body will now see the inclusion of active market participants in making key recommendations and decisions on core carbon principles (CCPs).