Global CO2 emissions in 2020 fell by most since WW2 -BP report

Published 17:15 on July 8, 2021 / Last updated at 18:17 on July 8, 2021

Global carbon emissions from energy use dropped by the most in a single year since World War 2, as the Covid pandemic hit economic activity and fossil energy demand dropped, oil major BP said in its annual survey of the global energy sector.