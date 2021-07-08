China > Yangtze River Delta sees first city roll out ‘inclusive’ carbon market

Yangtze River Delta sees first city roll out ‘inclusive’ carbon market

Published 12:30 on July 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:30 on July 8, 2021  /  China, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

The city of Yueqing in China’s Zhejiang province has announced the launch of a small-scale local carbon market for small enterprises and households that provincial governments in the Yangtze River Delta region want  to develop into a network of interconnected so-called “inclusive” markets across the region.

