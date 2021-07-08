Asia Pacific > NZ Market: NZUs extend gains as momentum rolls on

NZ Market: NZUs extend gains as momentum rolls on

Published 10:40 on July 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:40 on July 8, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances rose another NZ$1.50 in Thursday trade as buyers continued to pick up all available supply.

