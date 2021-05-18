RFS Market: Biodiesel RINs top $2 for all-time high as bull run continues

Published 17:43 on May 18, 2021 / Last updated at 17:43 on May 18, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credits (RINs) for biodiesel hit the $2 mark on Tuesday as climbing soybean oil values continued to lead prices under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to new records.