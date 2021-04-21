Article 6 clarity this year could bolster investor confidence in low-carbon initiatives -panel

Further clarity this fall on the Paris Agreement’s rules for international emissions trade could incentivise additional financing in low-carbon initiatives to reach long-term GHG goals, while some sectors are seeing rising competition in the voluntary offset space, a panel heard Wednesday.