Further clarity this fall on the Paris Agreement’s rules for international emissions trade could incentivise additional financing in low-carbon initiatives to reach long-term GHG goals, while some sectors are seeing rising competition in the voluntary offset space, a panel heard Wednesday.
Article 6 clarity this year could bolster investor confidence in low-carbon initiatives -panel
Further clarity this fall on the Paris Agreement’s rules for international emissions trade could incentivise additional financing in low-carbon initiatives to reach long-term GHG goals, while some sectors are seeing rising competition in the voluntary offset space, a panel heard Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.