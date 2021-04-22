Americas > Japan’s Sumitomo, US ag firm team up on soil carbon

Japan’s Sumitomo, US ag firm team up on soil carbon

Published 08:18 on April 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:02 on April 22, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, International, Japan, Other APAC, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Trading firm Sumitomo Corp. and Boston-based Indigo Ag have agreed to explore a wide range of business opportunities related to generating carbon credits from agricultural technology and soil carbon projects in Japan and Asia.

