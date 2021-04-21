UN launches $70 trillion alliance to standardise net zero commitments around science-based targets

Published 22:33 on April 21, 2021 / Last updated at 22:34 on April 21, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US / No Comments

UN climate envoy Mark Carney and a dozen government and financial leaders on Wednesday unveiled an alliance to coordinate standards and practices for net zero commitments worldwide in the lead-up this fall's COP26 climate summit.