India shies away from setting net zero pledge at high-level summit

Published 19:21 on March 31, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:44 on April 1, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, US  /  No Comments

India’s power minister shied away from revealing any intentions to set a net zero objective for the country in an IEA high-level summit on Wednesday, while demanding developed nations start considering negative emissions targets.

