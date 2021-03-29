EMEA > Brussels launches consultation on transnational CO2 transport networks

Brussels launches consultation on transnational CO2 transport networks

Published 19:01 on March 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:06 on March 29, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission has launched a consultation on cross-border CO2 transport networks, which could get priority access for EU funding as the bloc intends to kickstart the first large-scale CCS projects by the end of the decade, while NGOs aim to expand the current scope to other modes of transport.

The European Commission has launched a consultation on cross-border CO2 transport networks, which could get priority access for EU funding as the bloc intends to kickstart the first large-scale CCS projects by the end of the decade, while NGOs aim to expand the current scope to other modes of transport.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software