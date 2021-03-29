Brussels launches consultation on transnational CO2 transport networks

The European Commission has launched a consultation on cross-border CO2 transport networks, which could get priority access for EU funding as the bloc intends to kickstart the first large-scale CCS projects by the end of the decade, while NGOs aim to expand the current scope to other modes of transport.