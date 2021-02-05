Speculators hit 1-year high on CCA length, as emitters reduce short positions on V21s

Financial entities increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week by the largest amount in nearly a year, while regulated entities' length potentially grew from short positions rolling off in January, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.