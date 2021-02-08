Americas > Canada’s 2050 net zero goal achievable with further investments in long-term solutions -report

Canada’s 2050 net zero goal achievable with further investments in long-term solutions -report

Published 17:10 on February 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:10 on February 8, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, RINs & LCFS  /  No Comments

Canada can meet its goal of economy-wide net zero emissions by 2050, but to do so the government will need to implement more stringent climate policies, push existing GHG-cutting technologies, and back a variety of innovations to accelerate CO2 abatement, a new report found.

