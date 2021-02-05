Oregon LCFS posts first quarterly credit deficit in 1.5 years for Q3 2020

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) recorded its first credit deficit since early 2019 in the third quarter of last year, with a rebound in gasoline volumes and a crash in renewable diesel (RD) usage contributing to the draw on the surplus bank, according to state data published Friday.