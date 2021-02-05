Oregon LCFS posts first quarterly credit deficit in 1.5 years for Q3 2020
Published 22:34 on February 5, 2021 / Last updated at 22:34 on February 5, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) recorded its first credit deficit since early 2019 in the third quarter of last year, with a rebound in gasoline volumes and a crash in renewable diesel (RD) usage contributing to the draw on the surplus bank, according to state data published Friday.
The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) recorded its first credit deficit since early 2019 in the third quarter of last year, with a rebound in gasoline volumes and a crash in renewable diesel (RD) usage contributing to the draw on the surplus bank, according to state data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.