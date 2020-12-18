WCI traders slice CCA length ahead of the December expiry

Published 23:28 on December 18, 2020 / Last updated at 00:06 on December 19, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities and speculators slashed California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures holdings this week, as traders largely focused on moving positions further out on the curve ahead of the December expiry, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.