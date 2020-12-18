WCI traders slice CCA length ahead of the December expiry
Published 23:28 on December 18, 2020 / Last updated at 00:06 on December 19, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Compliance entities and speculators slashed California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures holdings this week, as traders largely focused on moving positions further out on the curve ahead of the December expiry, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Compliance entities and speculators slashed California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures holdings this week, as traders largely focused on moving positions further out on the curve ahead of the December expiry, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.