Cheap units from emerging nations dominate voluntary offset supply, survey shows

Published 00:07 on December 19, 2020

Low-cost offsets from emerging or developed nations dominated voluntary carbon market supply in 2019, while market participants fear efforts to standardise pricing will make premiums even harder to achieve for high quality activities, according to a report published Friday.