WCI Feb. 2020 auction volume shrinks on smaller consignment

Published 21:50 on December 18, 2020

California and Quebec’s first post-2020 carbon auction will feature 54.8 million current vintage allowances, marking a decline from the Q4 sale largely due to lower consignment, according to an auction notice published Friday.