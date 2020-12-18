California and Quebec’s first post-2020 carbon auction will feature 54.8 million current vintage allowances, marking a decline from the Q4 sale largely due to lower consignment, according to an auction notice published Friday.
WCI Feb. 2020 auction volume shrinks on smaller consignment
