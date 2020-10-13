California’s revised post-2020 carbon allowance reserve tiers not accounted for in WCI data
Published 21:53 on October 13, 2020 / Last updated at 21:53 on October 13, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California’s amended post-2020 allowance reserve tiers are not currently incorporated in the WCI cap-and-trade programme’s Compliance Instrument Tracking Service System (CITSS), meaning some carbon permits currently sitting in jurisdictional accounts will be moved in subsequent quarters, state regulator ARB confirmed.
