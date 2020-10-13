Greater US inflation rate pushes 2021 California carbon floor price forecast up again
Published 14:20 on October 13, 2020 / Last updated at 14:20 on October 13, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California’s ETS floor price expectations inched higher for the fourth consecutive month as federal data showed US inflation continued its upward trend after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
California’s ETS floor price expectations inched higher for the fourth consecutive month as federal data showed US inflation continued its upward trend after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.