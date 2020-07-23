Ohio governor, legislators move to rescind RPS phase-out bill

Ohio officials on Thursday proposed to withdraw legislation that bailed out several nuclear and coal plants and gutted the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS), after the the Buckeye State’s House leader was arrested this week in connection with a $60-million bribery scheme related to the bill.