NA Markets: California allowances flatline amid higher VMT, RGGI ticks up on thin volume

Published 22:33 on July 23, 2020 / Last updated at 22:33 on July 23, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices remained rangebound on the secondary market this week despite vehicle miles travelled (VMT) rising in the state, while RGGI allowances (RGAs) inched up on meagre activity.