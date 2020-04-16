ANALYSIS: Virus fallout means 2020 a write-off for airlines’ CORSIA offset purchases
The bottom fell out of the CORSIA international aviation offset market almost as soon as it began with the coronavirus fallout grounding airlines worldwide, yielding slim prospects for even limited test buying this year.
