Americas > Virginia utility Dominion registers for RGGI programme ahead of June auction

Published 23:39 on April 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 01:41 on April 17, 2020  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Major Virginia-based utility Dominion Energy has opened a RGGI Compliance Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account, enabling the company to purchase allowances at future auctions or take delivery from the secondary market in the Northeast US ETS.

Comment

