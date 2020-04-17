China sees continued drop in thermal power generation as GDP declines

Published 11:04 on April 17, 2020 / Last updated at 11:04 on April 17, 2020 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments

Thermal power output in China fell 7.5% YoY in March, failing to pick up as the country began emerging from its virus lockdown while the economy contracted in Q1 for the first time in nearly 30 years.