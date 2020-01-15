UPDATE: Oregon GOP may walk out over cap-and-trade bill despite more lenient provisions

Published 21:05 on January 15, 2020 / Last updated at 23:21 on January 15, 2020

Oregon Republicans are open to walking out on the upcoming legislative session for a second straight year to protest a revised WCI-modelled ETS bill released this week, arguing the proposal should instead be decided by a ballot initiative.