California hands out 1.3 mln offsets to start 2020

Published 22:52 on January 15, 2020 / Last updated at 22:52 on January 15, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California regulator ARB divvied out nearly 1.3 million new California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) in its first issuance of 2020 as the all-time supply rose to nearly 170 mln, according to data published Wednesday.