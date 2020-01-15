California ETS watchdog recommends automatic supply trigger, altering value of banked allowances

Published 17:25 on January 15, 2020 / Last updated at 17:25 on January 15, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB should consider an automatic supply-cutting mechanism in the WCI-linked carbon market, and subsequently should adjust the compliance value of banked permits, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday.