Regional cooperation between ASEAN members can slash decarbonisation costs by $800 bln -research
Published 07:08 on April 16, 2024 / Last updated at 07:08 on April 16, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) can reduce their decarbonisation costs by $800 billion by 2050 if they work together to build power interconnectors, hydrogen networks, and energy storage infrastructure, according to research published Tuesday.
