Singapore, NZ leaders agree to cooperate on carbon markets

Published 01:31 on April 16, 2024 / Last updated at 01:31 on April 16, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6

Singapore and New Zealand have agreed to work together on carbon markets as one of several green economy measures, according to an agreement signed between the two countries Monday.