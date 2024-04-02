EU accounting rules could cost banks €28 bln if they divest entirely from fossil fuels -study
Published 16:59 on April 2, 2024 / Last updated at 16:59 on April 2, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS
Divesting from fossil fuels could cost banks dearly as a result of model-based EU financial regulations that rely on backward-looking risk estimates, which are insensitive to ‘structural breaks’ like the clean energy transition, according to peer-reviewed research published Tuesday.
