Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:33 on April 2, 2024 / Last updated at 12:42 on April 2, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices tumbled by more than 4% on Tuesday morning as traders began to anticipate the publication of verified data for 2023, expected to show a sharp drop in emissions last year, while demand in the daily auction was among the weakest yet seen.