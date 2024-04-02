Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:33 on April 2, 2024 / Last updated at 12:42 on April 2, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices tumbled by more than 4% on Tuesday morning as traders began to anticipate the publication of verified data for 2023, expected to show a sharp drop in emissions last year, while demand in the daily auction was among the weakest yet seen.
