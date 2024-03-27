UK competition regulator clamps down on greenwashing in fashion sector

Published 13:13 on March 27, 2024 / Last updated at 13:13 on March 27, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Three high street budget fashion giants have pledged they will change the way they display, describe, and promote their green credentials in the UK amid a clamp down by the competition regulator on greenwashing that will impact the use of carbon offsets across the sector.