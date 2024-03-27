UK competition regulator clamps down on greenwashing in fashion sector
Published 13:13 on March 27, 2024 / Last updated at 13:13 on March 27, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Three high street budget fashion giants have pledged they will change the way they display, describe, and promote their green credentials in the UK amid a clamp down by the competition regulator on greenwashing that will impact the use of carbon offsets across the sector.
Three high street budget fashion giants have pledged they will change the way they display, describe, and promote their green credentials in the UK amid a clamp down by the competition regulator on greenwashing that will impact the use of carbon offsets across the sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.