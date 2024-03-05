Malaysia to open for airline carbon levy from April
Published 06:34 on March 5, 2024 / Last updated at 06:43 on March 5, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, International, Other APAC, Voluntary
Malaysia will from April make it possible for airlines to impose a carbon levy on passengers, with revenue raised set to offset aviation emissions through the purchase of carbon credits or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
