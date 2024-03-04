VCM Report: Voluntary carbon buyers sitting on sidelines despite high levels of credit retirements
Published 17:24 on March 4, 2024 / Last updated at 17:24 on March 4, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary
Prices failed to budge, liquidity was thin last week, and there was a mix of opinion about the direction of the voluntary carbon market, with sources reporting a flood of new offers posted while others noted the cupboard was starting to run bare of good quality.
