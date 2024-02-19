ANALYSIS: Delayed LCFS decision sparks market bull run, but prices retrace with cautious optimism
Published 23:01 on February 19, 2024 / Last updated at 23:01 on February 19, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
California regulator ARB’s announcement to postpone a hearing and vote regarding amendments to its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) saw a short-lived market rally, as market observers anticipate significant changes to the proposed amendments, which were criticised by industry, environmental groups, and market participants alike.
California regulator ARB’s announcement to postpone a hearing and vote regarding amendments to its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) saw a short-lived market rally, as market observers anticipate significant changes to the proposed amendments, which were criticised by industry, environmental groups, and market participants alike.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.