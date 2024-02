Attention shifts to NDC updates as ‘troika’ signals focus for next two UN climate summits

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Senior members of the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil governments, the hosts of the three UN COP summits between 2023 and 2025, outlined the focus of a recently announced 'troika' partnership at an IEA event on Tuesday, as the agency also revealed plans to raise cash later this year to solve clean cooking in Africa "for once and for ever" as well as a new climate pledge-tracking mechanism.