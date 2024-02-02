INTERVIEW: Researcher details shortcomings of California’s LCFS scheme in crediting avoided methane
Published 21:29 on February 2, 2024 / Last updated at 22:49 on February 2, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Research by a US environmental NGO found that producers of factory farm biogas earning credits from California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) programme were piping gas from digester projects that continued to release methane plumes up to 1,700 kilograms per hour.
Research by a US environmental NGO found that producers of factory farm biogas earning credits from California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) programme were piping gas from digester projects that continued to release methane plumes up to 1,700 kilograms per hour.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.