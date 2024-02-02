Canadian provincial pension manager creates C$1 bln fund focused on energy transition
Published 20:54 on February 2, 2024 / Last updated at 20:54 on February 2, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, Voluntary
A large Canadian pension manager launched Thursday a C$1 billion ($785 million) fund investing in industrial decarbonisation, renewable fuels, electrification, as well as energy storage and efficiency, among other energy transition themes.
A large Canadian pension manager launched Thursday a C$1 billion ($785 million) fund investing in industrial decarbonisation, renewable fuels, electrification, as well as energy storage and efficiency, among other energy transition themes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.