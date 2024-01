EU politicians shift focus to winning popular support for climate policies after backlash

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Members of the European Parliament across political groups were in rare agreement on Monday about the need to keep people and industry on board while the bloc tries to reach climate neutrality, in what will likely be the main focus for climate policy in the EU’s next political term.