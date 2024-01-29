EU extends first CBAM deadline for companies impacted by registry tech issues
Published 17:24 on January 29, 2024 / Last updated at 17:24 on January 29, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
Companies currently facing difficulties in submitting data for the first reporting deadline of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) due to technical issues with the registry will benefit from a one month extension, the European Commission said on Monday.
Companies currently facing difficulties in submitting data for the first reporting deadline of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) due to technical issues with the registry will benefit from a one month extension, the European Commission said on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.